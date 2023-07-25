'Harmanpreet Went as a Brand Ambassador of India. She Should Have Behaved Like One'

Harmanpreet Kaur grabbed the limelight for her outrageous reactions toward the umpires during the last ODI of the 3-match series in Mirpur on Saturday. She expressed her frustration after being given out by shattering the stumps with her bat and then condemned the umpiring by calling it ‘pathetic’ in the post-match presentation. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday took strict action against the Indian women’s team captain, suspending her from two international games.

Her actions have also garnered massive criticism from the legends of the game. Former Indian captain Shantha Rangaswamy has now joined the bandwagon, stating that Harmanpreet’s boorish behaviour was rash and did not befit the image of an Indian captain.

“Her behaviour was deplorable. If she had stopped after her dismissal (it would still be acceptable to some) but what she did at the presentation was not good for the game. It was rash and she went overboard,” Shantha told PTI.

Harmanpreet’s behaviour undid all the good work done by boards of both countries, feels Shantha.

“She is our best batter no doubt, but to behave like this is not acceptable. An act like that undoes good work done by the boards of respective countries. India is the leading country in the region and it needs the support of other nations.

“Harman went there as a brand ambassador of our country and should have behaved like one,” the former India captain added.

Harmanrpreet was adjudged leg before off a Nahida Akter delivery while trying to sweep but she claimed that she got a bottom edge and in a fit of rage shattered the stumps before walking back to the pavilion.

Later at the post-match presentation ceremony, she termed the level of umpiring as ‘pathetic’ and also sarcastically asked the umpires to be called to join the teams for the trophy ceremony. Her rude behaviour prompted Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana to walk away with her team and urge her Indian counterpart to learn some ‘manners’.