harmanpreet kaur suspension pathetic umpiring Shahid Afridi way too much ICC punishment

The suspension of Harmanpreet Kaur from two international games has rung alarm bells among the cricketers. The strict action of ICC has certainly sent out a message that no cricketer is above the gentlemen’s game. It’s a massive blow for the Indian women’s team as they will now play the first two matches of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China without one of its premier batters. The team’s next assignment, in most likelihood, is the Asiad in September and as per the ICC’s sanction, Harmanpreet has to sit out of the first two encounters.

The Indian captain expressed her displeasure over being given LBW by thrashing the stumps with her bat and then argued with the on-field umpire while heading back to the dressing room. After the conclusion of the game, she openly criticised the quality of umpiring by calling it ‘pathetic’. Not just that, she even tried to mock the match officials by calling them to have pictures with the trophy, indicating their involvement with the home team.

All of these didn’t go well in the cricket fraternity. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana advised her counterpart to have some manners. On the other hand, Indian legends like Madan Lal, Diana Edulji and Shantha Rangaswamy have also condemned the act of the Indian women’s team captain.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has also reacted to the matter. Speaking with Samaa TV, he said Harmanpreet’s aggression was way too much and ICC has set an example by punishing her.

“This is not just India. We’ve seen these things in the past as well. Although, we don’t see this often in women’s cricket. This was way too much, it was a big event under ICC. With the punishment, you set an example for the future. You can get aggressive in cricket; controlled aggression is good, but this was a bit too much,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

Harmanpreet was fined 50 per cent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence, relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision,” and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record. She was also fined 25 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to “public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.”