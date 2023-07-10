'Wankhede Ke Shor Ne Sone Nahi Diya': Chhattisgarh's Harpreet Singh Bhatia Reflects on his IPL Comeback After 10 Years | Exclusive

‘Some things are beyond your control, so it’s better to do what you can instead of wasting your energy behind the uncontrollable.’

For Harpreet Singh Bhatia 2017 was a pivotal moment in his cricket career. Ahead of the IPL auction for that year, Bhatia, a former India U-19 player and a captain at one point in time, was in prime form and was expected to be picked up at the auction at a high price.

The fact that Bhatia was coming off one of his best-ever domestic seasons added weight to his claim for a lucrative IPL contract. With the bat for 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, the Durg, Madhya Pradesh native averaged 53.57 and 53.70 in First-class cricket, 76.33 and 56.00 in List A and 69.33 and 38.22 in T20s. A week before the auction he had finished as the highest run-getter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His name was the doing the rounds as IPL teams looked to build their squads. But when Bhatia’s name came up at the auction on 20th February, strangely, no one showed interest. For all the talks about how the teams scout for domestic talents and identify them, the non-interest in Bhatia was shocking.

Case of Mistaken Identity

However, Bhatia had made the news even before the auctions started that day. His photo flashed as the cricketer who was arrested for driving his car on the platform of the Andheri railway station in Mumbai on numerous news feeds. And the news had made it to the auction tables of the teams. This was a big red flag and no team showed willingness to pick up a tainted cricketer, or they thought so.

Bhatia’s golden chance at a lucrative IPL contract was gone. Not that this could have been Bhatia’s first foray in the IPL for he had played a game for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2010 and two for, the now-defunct, Pune Warriors India in 2011 and 2012. And after going off the boil for a few years, Bhatia had fought his way into reckoning, only to see it went up in smokes.

The news agency which reported on Bhatia’s news later sent out a clarification that the arrested cricketer was not Bhatia, but Harmeet Singh, another U-19 player from Bhatia’s batch – an off-spinner from Mumbai. But the damage was done, and Bhatia was left to rue what could have been. He did eventually get picked up in IPL 2017 auction two months later, but only as a replacement player by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Sarfaraz Khan. He did not play that season, in fact he did not feature in any playing XI of any IPL game for over 10 years!

“I’m mentally disturbed… Mera naam toh kharab ho gaya na (I have got a bad name). How can one clear that? I am getting calls from everyone asking what have you done,” Bhatia had told the Indian Express in 2017 talking about the mistaken identity fiasco.

Cut to 2023, and Bhatia, now wiser by many years, tells Cricketnext.com, “I’m playing a sport so, I think, that made it easy for me to get out of it. If you are a sportsperson then you have to be mentally and physically strong. Because ye get just 20% of happiness and the rest 80% goes behind adjustments. So, the ratio is very little, no matter what sport you are playing. And sometimes you let the things go. Some things are beyond your control so it’s better to do what you can instead of wasting your energy behind the uncontrollable.”

‘Jo Bhi Hoga, Accha Hi Hoga’

And Bhatia would eventually find redemption, and set the record for the longest gap for a player between two IPL games - 10 years and 332 days – when the now 31 year-old made his Punjab Kings debut in IPL 2023. He went on to play three games this season.

“You always push yourself for the best results when you play continuously. You need to be the same in your ups and downs. But the fans are not like that. So, I think, I’m trained to handle every situation. Also, I was mentally prepared to be normal during the tournament, then only I can achieve the best. 11 years of hard work gave me the belief that jo bhi hoga, accha hi hoga,” remembers Bhatia.

And this time Bhatia made it to the news, for the right reasons. The hard work, perseverance and man who was wronged made for a feel good story and the media celebrated it.

“Wankhede ke shor ne shuru ke 1-2 ghante sone nahi diya. I felt as if I was in the field. The noise was still echoing in my ears. 2-3 ghante baad need aai,” says Bhatia, adding, “But next what I saw wasn’t expected. I’m thankful to the media for the coverage which indeed gave me confidence.”

Move to Chhattisgarh

The struggle to keep at it though was real for Bhatia. He had made his debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2009 and by 2017 he had established himself as one of the team’s mainstays. But, he knew he had to make a move to not be left behind, and shifted allegiance to Chhattisgarh for the 2017-18 season - the newly formed team in 2016-17.

“Every year is crucial for a cricketer no matter which he plays for,” says Bhatia on what made him move to Chhattisgarh. “My stint with MP was important too. And later I felt my state needed me and I can do my best for it. At the same time, I thank MPCA for investing in me and helping me out with every facility to shape my career. My coaches there, Narendra Hirwani, (Sanjay) Jagdale sir and all other big names whom I learned from. I also had a great journey with my captain Devendra Bundela who also coached Chhattisgarh afterwards. So, the vibe is the same with both teams and I’m enjoying it.”

And returns have been good for the Bhatia. He has averaged over 50 in FC in last five seasons, 66 and 86 in last two seasons in List A cricket with the bat and now leads a young and exciting team that has over the years punched above their weights against top domestic teams.

“When you play for a long period of time and play like a team man, the association also agrees to give you a chance to lead. Maybe that’s what they saw in me. I captained MP before leaving the side and was also the vice-captain of the India U-19 team. So, I think, the coaches and the association spot something in you and give you the responsibility. Hence. I’m leading the team now,” reckons Bhatia.

League Cricket in England

Apart from moving states, one other thing Bhatia managed to do was to play cricket constantly for the next few years even if IPL contract did not come his way. During the off season, he played league cricket in England in the Yorkshire South Premier League from 2017 till 2021 and in the Lancashire league for the last two years.

“When the IPL contracts stopped, my only plan was to play cricket throughout the calendar year so that my mind remains active. Luckily, I got the contract and played my first season in 2017. I was consistent which helped me get contracts every year. The experience gained was good and it helped me in domestic cricket as well.

“Also, the English culture teaches you a lot about yourself. It’s very different from India. There are no house helps, you have to cook your own food and do laundry. So, apart from cricket, I got to learn so many things. And acclimatising to that was also one thing which I did with time,” remembers Bhatia about his England stint.

“The playing conditions are different too. I remember playing a game when it drizzled throughout the game and still, we played. The experience was great which I apply in India,” he adds.

Back in IPL Fold and the Road Ahead

And when he returned to the IPL fold, Bhatia was ready to seize the moment. At Punjab Kings, Bhatia felt at home and under Shikhar Dhawan’s leadership he got the captain’s faith.

“You need to keep the process going that has taken you places. Nothing hard and fast, but yes, you need to shift gears during a season otherwise you won’t be able to deliver.

“As far as Shikhar’s leadership is concerned, the best thing about him is that he keeps faith in his players. He makes players understand his mistakes instead of getting harsh. Also, he has great control over himself. Hats off to him. He has been doing great for Indian cricket, in the IPL, and even led the Indian side. He made each and every one comfortable and at the same time, he spoke about a few key things as well.”

He himself is in that Dhawan mould now, leading a Chhattisgarh side brimming with talent; and beyond just his cricketing aspirations, Bhatia recognises that he has to give it back to game and is now focused at grooming the youngsters in the team and make his state side a team to reckon with.

“The CSCS (Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association) is doing a great job. The players are working hard and the association is backing them completely. You might have seen that some new members in the domestic circuit take time to get into the groove but Chhattisgarh’s case is different. We have defeated Bombay (Mumbai) thrice and recently defeated Tamil Nadu. I’m not saying that we win the trophy right away but we are growing every year,” says Bhatia.

CSCS has evolved over the years and now the players are getting noticed. Shubham Agarwal had an IPL contract, Ajay Mandal is in CSK and Amandeep Khare is another young upstart who is making the right noises.

“There are teams that have been playing for say 50 years but are yet to win a domestic title. But yes, the CSCS is doing great work and the changes are visible. And it’s always good to see the players of your state rising and shining. I’d like to congratulate Amandeep Khare for making it to the Central Zone in the Duleep (Trophy), congrats to Ajay Mandal for winning the IPL title with CSK.

And when these guys will be back to the domestic side, the others will also learn from them. This signifies progress,” Bhatia tells CricketNext.com with pride.

At the personal front, Bhatia is now battling another roadblock. He recently underwent a major surgery after discomfort in his spine post IPL 2023 and is on the road to recovery, and is confident that he will be fit soon.

“I kept myself active after surgery and even attended a few events as well. In fact, I have started walking, 8-10 kilometres daily. But I’m still unable to lift weights which I shall start doing after 6 weeks. So, the injury went well and the rehab is also good. Overall, I feeling great and all I need all your blessings, also, for a longer run,” Bhatia says signing off.