2-MIN READ

'Had a Little Blow-up': England Cricketer Admits to Losing Cool in Dressing Room on Day 4 of Headingley Test

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 10:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Harry Brook struck nine fours during his innings. (AP Photo)

Harry Brook made a match-winning 75 to help England chase down 251 as they won the third Test against Australia on Sunday

England may have recorded a thrilling win on the fourth day of the 3rd Test of Ashes 2023 to keep the five-match series against Australia alive but there were a lot of nerves inside the change room during what was a tense period of play.

England suffered a collapse slipping from 131/3 to 171/6 in chase of 251 during the fourth day at Headingley before Harry Brook struck a fighting half-century to steady the sinking ship.

Brook’s 59-run partnership with Chris Woakes (32*) left England needing just 21 runs more to win with four wickets remaining.

However, there came a late twist when Brook became Mitchell Starc’s fifth victim raising Australia’s hopes.

The rising star had scored a splendid 75 off 93 with the help of nine fours to rescue the chase but having lost his wicket at such tricky stage left him fuming and he had a ‘little blow-up’ in the dressing room.

“It’s a lot more nerve-wracking when you’re sat up there than in the middle," Brook told Sky Sports. “I’m not one to blow up when I get in the changing room but I had a little blow-up today. I like getting us over the line and yeah, it was annoying that I didn’t today, but I’m happy we won."

Mark Wood struck a four and a six before Woakes hit the winning run to seal a three-wicket win for England and pull one back to make it 2-1.

“Everybody (in the dressing room) erupted. We only needed about 20 runs, and I had complete and utter faith in Woakesy and Woody. It was tense for a little while but when Woody hit that six, we kind of knew it was on," Brook said.

Brook threw some light on his conversations with Woakes and how they approached the chase.

“Me and Woakesy were just trying to build a partnership there, just trying to go down in fives: we got it down to 40 and we said, ‘Let’s try and get it down to 35’; then, ‘Let’s try and get it down to 30.’ Then obviously I got out, which made it a bit more nerve-wracking," the 24-year-old said.

“[Woakes] has been a phenomenal player for England. Obviously, he hasn’t played as much in the last couple years but to have him back in the side and play a vital part like he has done there is really good," he added.

