Harry Brook Backs Ben Stokes Despite Omission From England's World Cup Squad

It is undeniable that Harry Brook is one of the best up-and-coming young batters of the current generation of cricketers. His records in Tests as well as T20s show that he is one of the best.

But his omission from England’s squad which travels to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup was a surprising one but it is clear his non-selection is related to Ben Stokes coming out of retirement from ODI Cricket.

Brook spoke about his non-selection in the ODI World Cup squad after the Northern Supercharger’s game against the London Spirit, in the Hundred. He said, “Obviously it’s disappointing but I can’t do anything about it now. You’ve just got to move on. I’m trying not to think about it anymore.”

What Ben Stokes brings when compared to Brook is experience, that too performing well under pressure. He was England’s Player of the Match in the final against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup held in England. Stokes is also likely to be more familiar with playing in Indian conditions considering his vast experience playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Brook on the other hand had a disappointing IPL campaign with the Sunrisers Hyderabad which meant England likely banked on Stokes and his experience in the sub-continental conditions.

Former Australian Test captain, Tim Paine had shared his thoughts on Brook missing out and accused the English Test captain of picking and choosing the competitions he wants to take part in and believed it wasn’t right for those who have been working hard for the past 12 months.\

But Brook was not disappointed to be replaced by Ben Stokes. He added, “They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time. He is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can’t really complain, can I?”

England will be looking to defend their title with the side led by Jos Buttler will look to make it the second major trophy in his tenure as captain. Buttler had led the England T20 side to their second T20 World Cup title in the 2022 edition hosted by Australia.