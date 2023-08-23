Harry Brook Smashes Fastest Ton In The Hundred, Takes Outrageous Catch Days After Being Dropped | WATCH

In the backdrop of being ignored in England’s World Cup-bound squad, Harry Brook sent a stern notice to the selector by notching up a majestic century for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred. The man can do no wrong at the moment as he picked up a double relay catch after smashing a ton completing an all-round display.

During a match against Welsh Fire on August 22, Brook played a blistering, unbeaten knock of 105 runs in just 42 balls to claim the record for the fastest century of the tournament.

However, the English batter’s efforts went in vain as Welsh ultimately secured an 8-wicket victory in the high-scoring clash. Though it came in a losing cause, Brook’s swashbuckling ton might make the English selectors reconsider their call before finalising the 15-member World Cup squad by the end of September.

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score

During the course of his innings against Welsh Fire, Harry Brook whacked as many as eleven boundaries and seven maximums, while maintaining a stunning strike rate of 250. Even though his team could not emerge victorious on the occasion, Brook was named the Player of the Match, thanks to his out-of-the-box batting. That’s not all, the swashbuckling batter also took an incredible watch to top off his stunning display.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northern Superchargers (@northernsuperchargers)

Coming to bat first, Southern Superchargers lost three of their batters in the first 20 balls. That’s when Harry Brook stepped up and took over the charge, joining hands with Adam Hose. While Hose returned to the pavilion a few balls later, Brook held the wicket at the other end and went hard on the opposition bowlers. Powered by his contributions, Superchargers reached a comprehensive total of 158 runs, losing seven wickets in 100 balls.

ALSO READ | India’s Asia Cup Camp: 14 Net Bowlers Summoned, Selectors to be in Attendance for Camp From August 25 in Alur

Though it looked like a difficult task for Welsh Fire, their opening pair of Stephen Eskinazi and Jonny Bairstow pulled off a strong start. The due stitched a 77-run partnership to build the foundation for a successful chase. Eskinazi smashed a quickfire half-century, scoring 58 runs off 28 balls, while Bairstow made a composed 44 in 39 deliveries. After Eskinazi was sent off, Joe Clarke came in and demonstrated his big-hitting prowess. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten at a 22-ball 42 and helped his side gun down the target in 90 balls.

Harry Brook was left out of the World Cup squad to vacate the place for England Test captain Ben Stokes, who has recently decided to withdraw his retirement from ODI cricket. Stokes played a pivotal role in England’s triumphant run in the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup. The all-rounder aggregated 465 runs in 11 games, including a match-winning 84-run knock in the final against New Zealand. In July last year, Stokes took retirement from the 50-over format.