Hasan Ali Reminds Shadab Khan About Asia Cup Match Ticket Request; Post Goes Viral

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali share a close bond with the duo often expressing their mutual admiration on social media.

A few weeks ago, Shadab took the internet by storm after lashing out at a fan, who criticised Hasan’s social media activity as well as his language choice.

The debatable event transpired after Hasan commented on a photograph of Shadab.

Hasan’s reaction to it it was criticised by a fan but Shadab defended his Pakistan teammate.

Shadab is currently involved in the Asia Cup 2023 where Pakistan have already confirmed their place in the Super 4 stage.

In the middle of everything, important to take a moment for yourself, stay positive, think positive and relax. pic.twitter.com/cHdjuiLzSW— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 4, 2023

Taking out time from his Asia Cup schedule, Shadab recently dropped a picture of himself on X.

He captioned the post, “In the middle of everything, (it is) important to take a moment for yourself, stay positive, think positive and relax.”

The picture captures Shadab in a stylish avatar posing in a casual white T-shirt while holding a black leather jacket in his hand. The cricketer rounded off his look with uber-cool black sunglasses, sporting a beaming smile.

In the middle of this I asked for ticket?😢— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 4, 2023

While fans posted their admiration for the picture, Hasan too marked his presence in the comments section.

The Pakistani pacer, however, said nothing about Shadab’s look or style statement.

Rather, he asked his teammate to arrange a ticket for Pakistan’s upcoming Asia Cup match, which is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 6.

“In the middle of this, I asked for a ticket,” Hasan reminded his friend.

Fans who were able to notice Hasan’s reply were left in splits.

One of them suggested it’s not mandatory for Hasan to have a ticket to enter the stadium. “You don’t need a ticket, you are a CT17 (ICC Champions Trophy 2017) winner. Just walk in,” the person wrote.

You don't need a ticket, you are CT17 winner. Just walk in.— Anas (@Anoss06) September 4, 2023

Another fan informed Hasan that “free tickets are not available” for Pakistan’s Asia Cup games.

Hasan bhai free tickets not available— Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) September 4, 2023

One person revealed that the tickets for Pakistan’s next match are being sold for PKR 3000.

Ticket for upcoming match available Hassan Bhai price 3000.— FARMAN ALI (@Farman_Ally) September 4, 2023

Shadab is expected to take the field in Pakistan’s first Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup on home soil.

In the tournament opener against Nepal, Shadab was the standout performer with the ball. He grabbed a four-wicket haul in the match and helped Pakistan notch up a huge 238-run victory.

However, against India he remained wicketless in nine overs and gave away as many as 57 runs.