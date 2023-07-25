WATCH: Hasan Ali Runs & Slides Over Wet Covers After Rain Stops Play in Colombo, Gets Applauded by Teammates

Day two of the ongoing second Test between Sri Lana and Pakistan in Colombo was washed out due to rain. Only 43 minutes of play was possible before the downpour began and forced officials to call lunch, tea and finally stumps with the ground fully covered. The play couldn’t resume in the wet outfield but Pakistan Hasan Ali decided to have some fun under the shower. He went out in the rain, ran and slid over the cover and even had a light-hearted moment with the ground staff at Sinhalese Sports Club.

While the members of the Pakistan cricket team waited for the rain to stop, Ali had different plans. Probably he wanted to enjoy the weather and he did it in style. While he sprinted all over the ground and slid over the wet covers, his teammates cheered for him.

The Pakistan cricket board shared the video on their official social media handle and wrote, “Making the most of the rain delay in Colombo, with @RealHa55an leading the charge.”

Making the most of the rain delay in Colombo, with @RealHa55an leading the charge

Earlier, Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam steered Pakistan to a 12-run lead but rain halted their charge early on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The tourists were 178-2 after resuming under gloomy skies on 145-2 with Abdullah Shafique, on 87, and skipper Babar Azam, on 28, batting in a stand of 57.

More rain is predicted on day three and Pakistan will depend on an aggressive approach to clinch the series. Shafique and Azam took on the Sri Lankan bowlers with a string of boundaries after a couple of maiden overs to push for a big lead in response to Sri Lanka’s total of 166.

Shafique has smashed eight fours and two sixes in his 131-ball stay so far. Azam, who began the day on eight, took on the bowlers with a six and two fours in the 10 overs since play resumed.