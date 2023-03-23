'Have to Wait And See': Pat Cummins on David Warner's Place in WTC Final, Ashes

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins feels one will have to wait and see if veteran left-handed opener David Warner will open the batting in the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as in the subsequent Ashes series starting from June 16.

Warner averages only 26.04 in Tests in England and was ruled out of the last two Tests against India due to a concussion as well as a hairline fracture in the elbow. “We’ll have to wait and see," Cummins was quoted as saying by Fox Sports on Warner opening the batting in England.

Warner has gone past fifty just once in his last 15 Test knocks, but Cummins was sure of him hitting top form in time for Australia’s most crucial Test assignments in the coming months. “The bowlers can get on top over in England with the new ball. It seams around; it can be tough for opening batters."

“But openers who can put pressure back on the bowlers, they’re priceless. I know as a bowler, if someone’s a sitting duck, you feel like you’re going to get them eventually. If someone’s kind of taking the game to you, it presents a different challenge."

“That’s been the hallmark of Davey’s career. Over there in England, that’s what you’d want out of him, putting that pressure back on the bowlers," he added.

Cummins, who missed the last two Tests against India to spend time with his ailing mother who eventually passed away, was appreciative of England turning their fortune in Test cricket under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum being the head coach.

“They’ve really stuck to their method and are willing to live and die by that method. They’ve been impressive, they’ve found a way to play a totally different style that gives them the best chance of winning."

“Over the last 18 months, the way we’ve gone about it has been really successful, so you don’t want to lose sight of that. I think that’s the most important — worry about what we do well, rather than looking at the opposition."

Cummins, who had decided to skip the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is now on a break before preparing to lead Australia in the World Test Championship Final against India, which begins at The Oval on June 7.

“The last two years have been built up to this final, so to make it has been a huge achievement for this team. It’s the biggest trophy, you could argue, in Test cricket. You’re competing against all other Test-playing nations."

“I’m really proud of how we’ve gone about it over the last two years to get into that position, and playing India in a neutral venue is going to be fun as well," he concluded.

