CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » 'One of The Few Who Could Speak English Well': Former India Cricketer Recalls Sourav Ganguly Asked Him to Have a Go at Steve Waugh
2-MIN READ

'One of The Few Who Could Speak English Well': Former India Cricketer Recalls Sourav Ganguly Asked Him to Have a Go at Steve Waugh

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 11:43 IST

Kolkata, India

India's winning moment against Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test (AFP)

India's winning moment against Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test (AFP)

Hemang Badani took to social media to recall an interesting story about the 2001 Test match in Kolkata

On the day that the first-ever official international Test match was played between Australia and England at Melbourne back in 1877, India too scripted history, 22 years ago on March 15.

Widely regarded as one the greatest Test victories, India defeated Australia at the now-iconic Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in 2001. Following the magic of day four, with the legendary partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid, the last day of the Test saw skipper Sourav Ganguly’s declaration and India going on to bundle out Australia for the win.

Former India cricketer Hemang Badani took to social media to recall an interesting story about the Test match in Kolkata.

“On day five our keeper Mongia got injured and yours truly was on as a substitute fielder and Sourav knowing that I was one of the few who could speak English well asked me to make it tough for the Aussies," Badani posted on Twitter.

RELATED NEWS

“I hadn’t even made my test debut then and imagine I was going hard at their Skip who had played over a 100 test games and I was lucky enough to be a part of his dismissal. Haven’t been a part of any better cricket match than this. Fabulous cricket and great memories for me," he added.

Earlier, Badani had shared the story of how the Indian cricket team had packed their suitcases before coming onto the ground on Day 4, ready to leave for the third Test in Chennai.

“Not many know that at the end of day 3 we had packed our suitcases, they were to be taken straight to the airport and the team were to go straight to the airport from the ground. And then these two batted like magicians without losing a wicket the entire day," Badani had written on Twitter.

“When we got back to the hotel, we didn’t have our suitcases and were stuck with our match gear and tracks until about 9 pm or so. Lot of us ate dinner at the hotel restaurant in our whites," he had added.

Get the latest Cricket News here

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. 2001 Test
  2. australia
  3. eden gardens
  4. From The Archives
  5. harbhajan singh
  6. hemang badani
  7. India
  8. India vs Australia
  9. Kolkata
  10. On this day
  11. sourav ganguly
first published:March 15, 2023, 11:40 IST
last updated:March 15, 2023, 11:43 IST
Read More