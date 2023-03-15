'He Even Sent me a Message on Instagram': Matthew Kuhnemann Reveals India Allrounder Shared 'Awesome Tips'

Ravindra Jadeja kept his promise of sharing tips with rookie Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann after the end of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Monday. Kuhnemann made his debut during the India tour and had immediately approached Jadeja for any tips with the latter promising him to reveal everything but only after the end of the Test series.

And Kuhnemann, who bowls left-arm spin like Jadeja, says he had his 15 minutes of chat with the India allrounder.

“It was probably about 15 minutes, he (Jadeja) was just giving me some awesome tips; we talked about everything,” Kuhnemann told AAP.

“Nathan Lyon helped organise it as well. He (Jadeja) was really impressed with Todd (Murphy), Gaz and myself so that was really cool to hear that from him. He gave me some good tips for the next time we’re in the subcontinent and some tips to go back home with as well," Kuhnemann added.

The 26-year-old Kuhnemann was thrown into the deep end after Mitchell Swepson left the India tour midway for the birth of his first child.

Swepson was impressive on debut in Delhi, picking two wickets and came into his own in Indore where a maiden five-wicket haul on the opening day of the 3rd Test helped set up a memorable Australian win. He finished with nine wickets from three Tests.

“He (Jadeja) was really nice and just said any time to reach out, and even sent me a message on Instagram, so that was pretty cool,” Kuhnemann added.

