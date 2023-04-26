'He Fell Ill, Has Lost 7-8 Kilos After KKR Game': Hardik Pandya's Shocking Revelation About Yash Dayal

Gujarat Giants bowler Yash Dayal has been out of action ever since he was hammered by Kolkata Knight Rider’s Rinku Singh for five sixes in the final over of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 13. KKR needed 28 off the last five balls and the onus to defend the total was on Dayal’s shoulder. Unfortunately, the left-arm pacer succumbed under pressure and ended up leaking 30 runs in five deliveries.

While Rinku stole the show with his monstrous knock, Dayal’s absence from the GT playing XI was noted in the very next match, against Punjab Kings. The latter was replaced by senior India pacer Mohit Sharma and is yet to pave his way back into the mix.

On Tuesday night, Pandya was questioned about the Dayal after Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 55 runs in Ahmedabad. While speaking with Stare Sports, the GT skipper was asked if the uncapped left-armer will get another opportunity to play this season.

Hardik was unsure about Dayal getting a game again but the captain did reveal that the bowler isn’t well for quite a long time now and has also lost around 7-8 kilograms of body weight.

“I can’t confirm that (on his chances of playing again this season). He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field,” Pandya remarked.

Dayal had a terrible experience bowling those six deliveries and was visibly shaken. And the scenes at his home in Allahabad were no different. In a conversation with news agency PTI, Yash’s father Chandrapal Dayal termed the incident ‘a nightmare.’ He added that the cricketer’s mother, Radha Dayal was inconsolable and stopped eating.

“It was a nightmare yesterday,” Yash’s father was quoted as saying by PTI.

“These are the moments sport is made up of. Even in life, you come across failures, it’s important to stand up stronger,” he added.

