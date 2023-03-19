'He is Facing Technical Difficulties': Gavaskar Says 'Suryakumar Needs to Spend Time with Batting Coach'

Suryakumar Yadav has established himself as an asset for Team India in the shortest format of the game. He made it to the Indian dressing room in 2021 on the back of numerous remarkable performances for Mumbai Indians and it took him roughly twelve months to notch the top spot in the ICC T20 player rankings. But he hasn’t been that successful in plying his trade in the 50-over format.

On Sunday, Suryakumar bagged the second consecutive golden duck against Australia in the second ODI in Vizag. The ongoing series came as a great opportunity for him to stamp his authority as he comes in place of Shreyas Iyer, who is out with a back injury. But the last couple of outings has been nightmarish for Surya. On both occasions, he was trapped in front by Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and that too, on the very first ball.

Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar was very upset with Surya for falling for a duck in the second ODI. Speaking on Star Sports after India’s 10-wicket defeat to Australia, Gavaskar observed that Surya’s batting stance is of T20Is which makes him prone to getting LBW in ODIs. The former captain also suggested that the Indian batter should consult with the batting coach to curb this technical problem.

“He is facing technical difficulties. Also, his stance is an open one. It is good for T20 cricket because any delivery that is overpitched, he can flick it for a six. But here, when the ball is placed right near the foot, with this stance, the bat will definitely come across. It cannot come straight. Hence, if the ball turns inside, he will face difficulty. He needs to spend time with the batting coach on how to come out of this,” he said.

Suryakumar has played 22 ODIs so far and scored 433 runs at an average of 25. Though he has a couple of half-centuries to his credit, it has been more than a year since he got his last fifty-plus score.

Earlier on Sunday, Mitchell Starc picked up a five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 117, setting the lowest ODI total against Australia at home. In reply, openers Mitchell Marsh (66 not out) and Travis Head’s (51 not out) smashing unbeaten 121-run opening partnership helped the visitors thrash India by 10 wickets to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.

