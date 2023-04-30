'He Just Played Into the Hands of Opposition': Ravi Shastri, Kevin Pietersen Criticise Umran Malik's Approach vs DC

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and veteran England batter Kevin Pietersen criticised Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik’s bowling approach against Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt during the Delhi Capitals clash on Saturday. Umran had a forgettable match as he bowled just one over and gave away 22 runs off it. The tearaway pacer has been going through a lean patch this season and the captain is also not showing much confidence in him as he didn’t complete his quota of overs on multiple occasions this season.

Umran was introduced to attack in the 7th over of the match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium. He started with a short ball and Salt smashed him for a boundary. A single came on the second ball. While Mitchell Marsh hammered the third ball for a six-over long leg. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer continued to bowl his express pace and got hit for six on the fourth ball too. While Marsh took a single on the fifth ball, but Salt ended it with another four. 22 runs came off the over which put the pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shastri, former India head coach, criticised Umran for not altering the length after getting hammered.

“He just played into the hands of the opposition. He needs someone like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar next to him telling him what exactly needs to be done. You can still go for runs but you need to alter the length. You come out there bowl four deliveries, all same length, wrong line and he has gone for 17 runs already. He can even try cross seam. In a situation like this when you don’t have the confidence and you don’t know where it is going, go cross seam and full and into the stumps," Shastri said during commentary.

Meanwhile, Pietersen was also critical of Umran’s approach and suggested that he should have taken the pace off after Marsh was going after him.

“I am not a bowler but sitting in the dressing room, our bowlers - the Broads and the Andersons - have all watched what the opposition did. They were always thinking and talking about what the opposition was doing. That is the learning gear. He should have understood what Mitch Marsh did with great success. What Umran Malik is doing here is not good. Take the pace off!" he said. “It was completely wrong. Every single delivery was on speed again. Where were all of Mitch Marsh’s wickets? All were slower balls and leg cutters. It is really not that difficult to understand someone else from the opposition did which was successful," the former England captain said.

