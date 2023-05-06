'He Needs To Work...': Former New Zealand Allrounder's Advise to Out-of-form Prithvi Shaw

With just 47 runs in six matches, it has so far been a torrid outing for Prithvi Shaw in IPL 2023.

Following a string of poor results in the ongoing season, Delhi Capitals dropped the talented top-order batter.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting had said plenty of other batters in the team have been doing better while explaining the reason behind the decision.

Former New Zealand allrounder Scott Styris has advised Shaw to get back in form through domestic cricket.

. “I know you used Prithvi Shaw’s name here. All the competition of young players around… Shaw is so far off the pace, it’s not even funny. He needs to work, he needs to go back to domestic cricket and the IPL, and work out on his game. He has to get himself fit and be indispensable,” Styris said on JioCinema.

This IPL season has not been going well for DC as a team either. They are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table with just three wins.

Australia fast bowling legend Brett Lee is impressed with Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliance in IPL 2023.

With 442 runs against his name, Jaiswal is currently the second-highest scorer of the season.

After playing 10 matches in this edition, the opener has notched up one century and five half centuries.

Lee feels that Jaiswal is “going to play for India for many, many years.”

The lefty has a terrific strike rate of 158.42 as well.

He slammed his maiden ton against Mumbai Indians, taking just 53 balls. He thus became the fourth youngest player ever to score a ton in the history of IPL.

Rajasthan are currently placed in fourth position in the IPL standings.

In their next match, the Sanju Samson-led side will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. RR will come into the contest after losing their last two games.

