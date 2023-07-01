'He Should Write A Book On Leadership': Video Showcasing MS Dhoni’s IPL 2023 Journey Goes Viral

MS Dhoni enjoyed a phenomenal Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, having won the fifth title for his franchise Chennai Super Kings this time. With speculations rife about Dhoni’s IPL retirement, the Chennai cricketers had desperately wanted to win the trophy for their beloved Thala. That did happen after Chennai defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

For the innumerable Chennai fans, it was a moment that they had longed for quite some time. A video, encapsulating Dhoni’s memorable IPL 2023 journey, has now gone viral on social media. The remarkable style of editing has sparked reactions from numerous fans who just cannot stop showering their love on the legendary India captain.

Star Sports edit on MS Dhoni’s interviews from IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/KTYA1mEtdS— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 1, 2023

In the viral clip, MS Dhoni goes on to share words of wisdom with the entire cricketing fraternity. The World Cup-winning captain is also seen talking about his journey as a cricketer so far. Dhoni highlights how he is at the end of his career making it even more important for him to enjoy the sport. He says, “It is the last phase of my career, for however long I play. So, it’s very important to enjoy it.” The comments section was filled with replies like, “Legend” and “wise words from the captain”.

Legend— Read Scoops (@ReadScoops) July 1, 2023

Wise words from wise captain #thaladhoni— ️ (@error000404) July 1, 2023

Apart from his glorious career, MS Dhoni is also hailed as a lovable captain who puts his team ahead of everything else. Upon witnessing some similar moments from last season’s IPL, one of the fans could not stop himself from applauding Dhoni, saying, “Leadership of the highest quality. If MS wants to do something for the country, he should write a book on Leadership where every letter is written by him.”

Leadership of the highest quality. If MS wants to do something for the country, he should write book on Leadership where every letter is written by him.— Cricket-Sanket (@awesomesanket) July 1, 2023

MS Dhoni retired from all forms of international cricket on August 15, 2020. Despite, retiring from the international field, Dhoni has kept on proving his leadership mettle in IPL. Ever since Dhoni’s departure as the captain of the Indian cricket team, the Men in Blue have failed to win an ICC trophy.

Team India’s most recent defeat in an ICC tournament occurred in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia. With the World Cup right around the corner, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to redeem themselves on the international stage this year.