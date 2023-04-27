'He Still Doesn't Know How to be a Captain After Four Years': Former Pakistan Star Slams Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket team, under the leadership of Babar Azam, had to suffer a heart-breaking six-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the final T20I.

More than the outcome, the manner in which Pakistan were thumped, triggered a massive outrage. With the Kiwis struggling at 76/4 in the 10th over of the encounter, Pakistan were comfortably placed to clinch a win in the fifth T20I. But New Zealand scripted a sensational comeback to emerge victorious and level the series.

Following the horrendous outcome, Pakistan skipper Babar had to face the wrath of supporters and many experts. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has now lashed out at Babar. Akmal sensationally said that Babar still does not know how to handle captaincy.

“Speaking of their mistakes, they deflect and accuse us of criticism. But our focus is on their captaincy, not their performance. We’re not blind to their abilities. He (Babar Azam) still doesn’t know how to captain a team after four years - he doesn’t even know which bowler to give to ball to at what time. It’s no surprise that they lost when they continued to make the same mistakes. We didn’t control our errors, and that’s why they emerged victorious,” Kamran Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Kamran Akmal felt that Babar Azam’s decision to bring in spinner Shadab Khan instead of Iftikhar Ahmed in the match was simply meaningless. The 41-year-old explained it would have been sensible to opt for Ahmed when two left-handed batters were at the crease.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 193. Mohammad Rizwan played a fine knock of unbeaten 98 to guide Pakistan to a defendable total. New Zealand pacer Blair Tickner, with three wickets in his kitty, emerged as his side’s best performer in the bowling unit.

The visitors failed to start their run chase on a positive note. Kiwis lost their four wickets scoring just 73. New Zealand all-rounder produced a sublime knock of unbeaten 104 to earn a scintillating win for his side. The Tom Latham-led side scored the winning runs with four balls to spare.

The thrilling win helped New Zealand levelling the five-match T20I series 2-2.

Pakistan and New Zealand will be involved in the first ODI today. The two teams are slated to feature in a five-match ODI series.

