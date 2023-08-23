CHANGE LANGUAGE
Heath Streak is ALIVE! Henry Olonga Clarifies Shocking News About Zimbabwe Legend

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 11:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Heath Streak. (AFP Photo)

Various media reports claimed that former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has passed away at 49.

Dismissing the rumours surrounding former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak’s death, Henry Olonga has clarified the legendary allrounder is ‘very much alive’.

Earlier on Wednesday, tributes began pouring in after various reports claimed Streak has died following a battle with lung and liver cancer.

“I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated.  I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Olonga shared a screenshot of what appears to be a conversation with Streak.

“Very much alive…pse (sic) revert this runout IMMEDIATELY buddy," read a text from Strek to his former Zimbabwe teammate Olonga.

“Ha ha. So good to hear. This thing grew legs quickly. You died overnight brother," Olonga responded.

