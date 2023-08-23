'A Beacon for Zimbabwe Cricket, Gone Too Soon': Tributes Pour in After Heath Streak Loses Battle With Cancer

Tributes are pouring in after former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away on Tuesday, aged 49. Streak was battling with colon and liver cancer (Stage 4).

Streak, an allrounder, is one the greatest cricketers to have played for Zimbabwe. He represented them in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs between 1993 and 2005.

A fast bowling allrounder, Streak remains the only Zimbabwean to take 100 or more wickets in Test cricket, finishing his career with 216 scalps at 28.14. He also served as captain between 2000 and 2004.

Sad to hear about the passing away of Heath Streak. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and fans of @ZimCricketv 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rFcUjS53jq— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 23, 2023

Extremely sad hearing about the passing away of Heath Streak. He was very competetive and one of Zimbabwe’s best ever all-rounder. Condolences to his family and friends .Sad to know that quite a few who I got to play against are no more. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/k7tjV7tkQ6— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 23, 2023

Heath Streak is no more. Sad!! Really sad. #RIP— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 23, 2023

Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end…😔— Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 22, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Heathstreak. He was a beacon for Zimbabwe cricket. Gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 23, 2023

Very sad to hear the passing of Heath Streak. Way too young. Deepest sympathies to family and friends.— Dav Whatmore (@dfwhatmore) August 23, 2023

Sad to know that Heath Streak is no more. May God give his loved ones strength to cope with this loss. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ny9syl9YSo— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 23, 2023

Really sad to hear about Heath Streak’s passing away at just 49. Life can really cruel. R.I.P.Condolences to the family and loved ones. 😞— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 23, 2023

RIP Heath Streak. You were one of the finest Zimbabwean cricketers ever. The cricket world will miss you #HeathStreak pic.twitter.com/QagK6M4ZeK— Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 23, 2023

Sad to hear about one of the finest bowler of @ZimCricketv, Heath Streak passed away. pic.twitter.com/zeVcANcGj2— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) August 23, 2023

Post his playing career, Streak undertook various coaching assignments including Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions.

In August 2021, Streak was banned from all cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for eight years after being found guilty of breaching the governing body’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Streak accepted five charges but denied fixing matches.

“I also want to place on record to the public and fans that I was not involved in any match fixing, spot fixing or attempts to influence a game or share information from a changeroom during a match at any given time in our relationship. This position has been confirmed by the ICC itself in its own statement," Streak had said in a statement following the ICC verdict.

“I also hope that cricket in Zimbabwe should not be punished or suffer for my actions directly or indirectly. I commit to serving out my sanction as guided by the ICC and am committed to help them and cricket in Zimbabwe in whatever manner I can. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the development of cricket in Zimbabwe, making amends and returning to the game as and when the ICC sees it fit," he added.

Earlier this year, Zimbabwe sports minister had posted about Streak’s health on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Heath Streak is on his last legs. Family en route to South Africa from the UK.. Seems only a miracle will save him now. Prayers up (sic)," he wrote.