Heath Streak is Fine: Zimbabwe Legend Looks Completely Unrecognisable in this Viral Photo

It was only three days ago that false reports started floating around regarding the death of former Zimbabwean all-rounder, Heath Streak. Even his fellow team-mate, Henry Olonga had tweeted out his sadness after hearing the news of Streak’s death.

Streak was the victim of a death hoax which meant that reports started going the rounds regarding his death. Henry Olonga himself deleted his tweets regarding Streak’s death and confirmed that the all-rounder was very much alive.

According to sports outlet, Sportstar, the legendary all-rounder is currently recovering from Stage 4 liver and colon cancer. The rigorous course of treatment seems to be taking a toll on Streak as he looks completely unrecognisable in his latest photo.

Heath Streak’s latest picture.The legend is doing well! pic.twitter.com/6MUKqlAd36 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2023

Streak was part of Zimbabwe’s golden generation. He was one of the nation’s best players having been one of the few players to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1000 runs in the Test format. He also has 200 wickets and 2000 runs in the 50-over format as well. He also holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls in the history of Zimbabwean cricket.

Streak was also part of the national side that went on to make the knockouts of the 1999 World Cup where they made it to the Super Sixes stage of the competition and marginally missed out on the semi-final spots due to having an inferior net run rate to New Zealand.

Streak’s legacy was marred by controversy as he was found guilty on the grounds of corruption by the ICC and was banned by the organisation for eight years.

Since then he has been seen in coaching roles for Zimbabwe as well as Bangladesh on the international circuit. He also took up coaching roles for Gujarat Lions and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Streak remained positive during his tough road to recovery when he messaged Olonga regarding the fake news about his death and looks to be positive as he recovers from a strenuous disease in cancer.