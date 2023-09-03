Heath Streak Passes Away at 49: Wife Nadine Confirms on Social Media, Henry Olonga Reacts

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, aged 49, passed away on Sunday morning. A couple of weeks ago, the false news of his death took over social media with his former teammate Henry Olonga later issuing an apology for sharing the unverified news. However, on Sunday morning, the former cricketer’s wife confirmed his demise in a Facebook post.

Nadine Streak, the wife of Heath Streak, wrote,

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again.”

Earlier in the month of May, it was reported that Streak was battling cancer and “undergoing treatment” under one of the renowned oncologists in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Olonga also reacted to Streak’s death on Sunday. Taking to microblogging site X, the former wrote, “RIP Streaky."

RIP Streaky— Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) September 3, 2023

Streak represented Zimbabwe in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, scoring 1990 and 2943 runs, respectively. He also picked 216 wickets in Test cricket and 239 in ODIs and happens to be Zimbabwe’s all-time highest wicket-taker in both formats.

