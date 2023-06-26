Here is What Sarfaraz Khan Doing After Getting Overlooked for West Indies Tests - See Photo

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been one of the consistent performers in India’s domestic circuit. He has scored more than 900 runs in two consecutive Ranji Trophy seasons and ended the latest one with more than 500 runs to his credit. He happens to be a crucial cog in Mumbai’s batting line-up. However, the 25-year-old is still awaiting his maiden India call-up.

The fans and experts have been speculating about his spot in India’s Test set-up since last year’s Bangladesh tour. In fact, the selectors named the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the upcoming West Indies Tests but Sarfaraz wasn’t considered again.

Repeated snubs have left Sarfaraz with no other option than to work harder. On Sunday, he shared a picture from a practice session at his home. The youngster trains under the watchful eyes of his father, Naushad Khan, along with his brother Musheer as both could be seen in the picture.

Sarfaraz scored 2566 runs in the last three Ranji seasons; 928 runs in the 2019/20 season, 982 in the 2022-23 and 656 in the 2022-23 season. He has a very impressive career average of 79.65 after 37 red ball games, so it was very surprising that he had to make way for someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad, whose career average is 42-plus.

Several former cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the sectors for not giving Sarfaraz a chance in the squad. Meanwhile, a PTI report stated that Sarfaraz’s below-par ‘fitness level’ as well as alleged ‘off-field conduct’ has influenced the decision.

“Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900 plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reasons is his fitness which isn’t exactly of international standard. He has to work hard, maybe shed weight and comeback leaner and fitter as it’s not just batting fitness that is sole criteria for selection,” the news report quoted a source as saying.

“His conduct on and off the field hasn’t exactly been top-notch. Certain things said, certain gestures made and some incidents have been taken note of. A bit more disciplined approach would only do him a world of good. Hopefully, Sarfaraz along with his father and coach Naushad Khan will work on those aspects,” the source added.

