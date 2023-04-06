'He's a Good Character': Joe Root Opens Up on His Camaraderie With Yuzvendra Chahal | WATCH

Indian Premier League (IPL) has, over the years, emerged as one of the best franchise-based T20 tournaments in the world. The glitzy and cash-rich event has not only come up as the perfect stage for domestic cricketers to showcase their talent, but it has also offered an ideal platform for international stars to nurture their bonding with each other.

A fine example of this was on full display when Joe Root opened up on several interesting topics during a fun-filled interaction with his England and Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler. When asked to pick a player he would want to hang out with and avoid at Rajasthan Royals, Root quickly came up with Yuzvendra Chahal’s name. Root also disclosed that the Indian leg-spinner has been one such player who has taken care of him since his arrival at Rajasthan Royals. Buttler, on the other hand, cheekily suggested, “Tough choice. When I’m in India, Yuzi [Yuzvendra Chahal] can look after me. When I’m outside, you can be my best mate". Buttler also revealed that as a child, Root used to work in Sheffield Circus.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

The official Twitter handle of the IPL shared the video of their joyful conversation. “Off the field ft. Jos & Joe. Jos Buttler & Joe Root in a never seen before avatar. Fun, quirk, smiles all the way in this special. Yuzvendra Chahal - You need to see this,” the caption read.

Root secured his maiden IPL contract at the 2023 auction. The 32-year-old was roped in at his base price of Rs 1 crore. Jos Buttler, on the other hand, kicked off his IPL 2023 campaign on a terrific note after slamming a half century during his side’s opening contest of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yuzvendra Chahal also excelled in that game as he scripted stunning figures of 4/17. Chahal’s incredible bowling display helped the Sanju Samson-led side in earning a convincing 72-run win over the 2016 IPL winners.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Rajasthan Royals, however, had to suffer a five-run defeat in their next match against Punjab Kings. Chahal achieved a stunning feat in that game after becoming the second highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL. Chahal surpassed legendary Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga to secure the second spot on the elite list.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here