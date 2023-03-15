'He's a Permanent Player Now': Sourav Ganguly's Massive Praise For Rising India Star

The Border Gavaskar Trophy not only paved the way for India’s qualification for the final of the ICC World Test Championship but also gave a glimpse of what the team could expect from its young stars in the future. Among the future stars one that continues to polish his reputation is top-order batter Shubman Gill who has been in surreal form this year.

In 2013, Gill has already blasted an ODI double-century, peeled off a maiden T20I hundred and then in the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, scored his second ton in the format after replacing KL Rahul as opener.

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin World’s Top-ranked Bowler, Kohli Jumps Seven Spots in Batting List

India defeated Australia 2-1, their fourth straight Test series win over them dating back to 2017 and retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

“Firstly, congratulations to India for beating Australia. India have won in Australia, and they have won in England so there is no reason why they can’t win it again (final of WTC against Australia). Bat well, score 350-400, and you’ll be in a position to win," Ganguly told Rev Sports.

Ganguly thinks that Gill has made a solid claim to be a permanent fixture of India’s Test team and he has done everything to justify that.

“He has been brilliant in the last six-seven months. What else does he need to do? He’s a permanent player now," Ganguly said.

Ganguly was full of praise for the trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel who were vital to India’s series win.

Also Read: David Warner Smashes a Few in Mumbai Ahead of ODIs

Ganguly pointed out how Axar has made significant contributions with the bat lower down the order.

“Ashwin and Jadeja have been very good. You also have to speak about Axar Patel. He quietly does a good job lower down the order with the bat. Whenever he gets to bowl, he bowls well. That’s India’s strength, having Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar. I know you can’t play all three away but there is tremendous potential there," Ganguly said.

Get the latest Cricket News here