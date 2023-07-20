'He’s Got a Tremendous Competitive Instinct': Ex-ENG Skipper Hails Stuart Broad for Entering 600 Club

Stuart Broad joined the elite 600-wicket club in Test cricket when the Englishman removed Aussie batter Travis Head on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test, underway at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Broad is now only the second English cricketer to achieve the milestone, following his national teammate James Anderson.

According to former England captain Michael Atherton, it is Broad’s competitiveness that has helped him find a place in the history books of cricket. During a conversation on Sky Sports, Atherton hailed Broad for showing a"tremendous competitive instinct” on both home and away surfaces.

“There are only two fast bowlers who have got to that mark. So, to play the number of games they played, to take those wickets is a staggering achievement. It’s down to the essence. If you think of the skill and swing of Anderson and for Broad, the essence is feistiness and competitiveness, which is not to say he is not a skilful bowler," Atherton said.

“He is a highly skilful bowler, but if you talk about what’s the one thing that has carried him through his career and has kept bringing him back for more, keep going, to go through the pain and all the things that fast bowlers have to do is that love of the competition.

“When you go to their [Aussies] place like the MCG, and there are 90,000 there giving you heaps, you need people to stand tall, and Broad is one of those people. He’s got a tremendous competitive instinct," he added.

Counting Stuart Broad, only five bowlers have breached the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket history. Interestingly, spinners are dominating the list, with Broad and Anderson being the only pacers. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan tops the tally with 800 Test wickets, while Aussie great Shane Warne is at the second spot with 708 scalps. With 688 wickets in 182 Tests, Anderson is third on the list, followed by legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble, who wrapped up his decorated career with 619 Test wickets.

Stuart Broad’s 600th Test wicket also made him the most successful bowler against Australia in Test cricket. Previously, former English pacer Ian Bothan held the record for taking the highest number of wickets in the iconic Ashes with 148 scalps. Broad could surpass Botham when Travis Head became his 149th Ashes wicket. Before Head, Aussie opener Usman Khawaja fell victim to Broad on the first day of the fourth Ashes Test.

Among Stuart Broad’s 600 Test wickets, 394 scalps came in 97 home games, while he got the remaining 206 wickets in 69 away Tests. Overall, the 37-year-old has picked up 841 wickets in 342 matches across all formats.