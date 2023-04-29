'He's Very Similar to MS Dhoni in His Approach as Captain And...': Sunil Gavaskar Hails Hardik Pandya's Captaincy

Veteran India batter Sunil Gavaskar heaped huge praise on Hardik Pandya for his captaincy abilities and said his approach is very similar to legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Hardik led Gujarat Titans to title triumph on their debut season and he continued to impress many with his leadership skills this season too as the defending champions are one of the favourites to enter the playoffs.

Praising the Baroda cricketer for his inspiring leadership qualities, Gavaskar said Hardik is going to leave a lasting legacy in IPL with his captaincy.

“Sometimes the captains try to keep their personality and the team’s personality the same. The personality of the captain and the team could be different. Hardik is not trying to impose his personality on the team. That’s what Hardik is doing with GT. This is going to be his legacy as a skipper. He’s very similar to MS Dhoni in his approach as captain and imbibed the good qualities from his former India skipper," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gujarat Titans will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in the away leg as they earlier suffered a heartbreaking defeat against them courtesy a special knock from Nitish Rana. Meanwhile, after a few hiccups, KKR bounced back with an emphatic win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy in the reverse fixture. The team should gain a lot of confidence after completing the double against RCB and ending the four-game losing streak.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh - while reflecting on KKR’s struggle in IPL 2023 - said Andre Russell’s form is a concern for the team.

“The biggest reason for KKR’s struggle this season is the batting form of Andre Russell. Russell is struggling big-time this season and till he fires, KKR will find themselves in the bottom half of the points table. Russell’s problem is technical. He and the coaching staff need to sit down and address it," Harbhajan said.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed the rise of Axar Patel and backed the Gujarat cricketer to be the next captain of Delhi Capitals due to his ability to perform well in every department.

“Axar Patel is a proper all-rounder. He varies his deliveries very well and picks up crucial wickets whenever the team requires him. He plays mature knocks and is an equally good fielder. I see him as a potential captain for Delhi Capitals," Pathan added.

