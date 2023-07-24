HH vs JBL Dream11 Prediction Zim Afro T10 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For Harare Hurricanes vs Johannesburg Buffaloes

Harare Hurricanes (HH) will meet Johannesburg Buffaloes (JBL) in the tenth game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Monday. The two teams have played three matches each in the tournament. Both teams have a single victory in the inaugural league so far.

The game will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club on July 24. The Harare wicket tends to favour the batters as the ball often glides smoothly onto the bat while playing on this pitch but spinners tend to gain more impact as the game continues to progress.

Harare Hurricanes lost their first game in a humiliating fashion to Bulawayo Braves by 49 runs. Sikandar Raza’s incredible knock of 62 runs in 30 balls helped the Braves reach a total of 128 runs. Raza continued his brilliant form in their bowling side, picking up three wickets to secure the game for the Braves. The Hurricanes lost their second game of the league against Cape Town Samp Army before winning their third game against Durban Qalandars by five wickets.

Johannesburg Buffaloes won their opening game of the tournament against Bulawayo Braves by 10 runs. Tom Baton and Mushfiqur Rahim played incredible innings, scoring 34 runs in 18 balls and 46 runs in 23 balls, respectively. Mohammed Hafeez stepped up during the bowling performance, racking up six wickets in the game to secure the victory for JBL.

Given the recent performances of the two teams, both have equal opportunities of picking up the win on Monday’s game.

HH vs JBL Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Tom Baton

Vice-captain: Noor Ahmad

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Tom Banton, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Will Smeed, Yusuf Pathan, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Wellington Masakadza

HH vs JBL Probable XIs:

HH Probable XI: Robin Uthappa (wk), Regis Chakabva (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Irfan Pathan, Donavon Ferreira, Mohammad Nabi, Luke Jongwe, Tinotenda Maphosa, Samit Patel, Brandon Mavuta, Nandre Burger

JBL Probable XI: Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Milton Shumba, Yusuf Pathan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Hafeez (c), Wellington Masakadza, Noor Ahmad, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani, Junior Dala

HH vs JBL Full Squad

Harare Hurricanes Full Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Evin Lewis, Robin Uthappa (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shahnawaz Dahani, Duan Jansen, Samit Patel, Kevin Koththigoda, Christopher Mpofu, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Mushiwa, Irfan Pathan, S Sreesanth, Khalid Shah

Johannesburg Buffaloes Full Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Odean Smith, Tom Banton (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Will Smeed, Noor Ahmad, Ravi Bopara, Usman Shinwari, Junior Dala, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Wesley Madhevere, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Mohammed Hafeez (c), Rahul Chopra