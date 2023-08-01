CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Hope we can Attract New Fans..': Says Satya Nadella After Seattle Orcas' Defeat in MLC 2023 Final

Published By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 17:30 IST

Dallas

Seattle Orcas' Co-owner Satya Nadella happy with team's show in MLC 2023 (Seattle Orcas)

Seattle Orcas' Co-owner Satya Nadella happy with team's show in MLC 2023 (Seattle Orcas)

MI New York emerged as the Major League Cricket champions after defeating Seattle Orcas in the Final on Sunday

The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket came to a blistering end on Sunday as Nicholas Pooran’s magnificent century helped MI New York take down Seattle Orcas by seven wickets in the grand finale at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Satya Nadella, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft and Co-Owner of the Seattle Orcas, may have been on the wrong side of the result on the final night of the competition, but he hopes to see MLC attract new cricket fans in the US, “Sport unites people and it breaks down walls. The US is the sports market of the world. It’s fantastic to see cricket come here. I hope we can attract a lot of new fans to the game."

When asked about his experience of bowling the first delivery of the Final, Nadella said, “I am glad I had the chance to deliver the opening ball. The ball actually spun and it was on the middle stump. I am thrilled about it."

The Chairman and CEO of Microsoft also spoke about his fandom for cricket, “The first-ever cricket game I watched was a Ranji Trophy match between Bombay and Hyderabad. I am a big Indian cricket team fan and I am a fan of whoever has been helping us win over the years."

The inaugural edition of Major League Cricket was played between 13-30 July 2023.

first published:August 01, 2023, 17:30 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 17:30 IST