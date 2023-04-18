Hopefully, We'll See That Old Mumbai Indians Side Against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that the Mumbai Indians need to bring their old approach back in their batting style to succeed against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in IPL with five titles to their name but they finished tenth on the points table last season. Rohit Sharma and Co started the 2023 season on a wrong note with two defeats but they bounced back well in the last two matches with back-to-back wins.

The veteran India batter suggested that the old MI used to bat with an aggressive approach which was also witnessed in their last two matches where they showed positive intent while chasing the targets.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

“Hopefully, we’ll see that old Mumbai Indians side against Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI of the old was known for its aggressive batting performances and the last two games were a testimony to that," told Star Sports.

Meanwhile, another former India cricketer Aakash Chopra suggested that Sunrisers will start favourites against Mumbai Indians as they have a stronger bowling unit to exploit the conditions in Hyderabad.

“The scale is slightly tilted towards Hyderabad. Generally, I do a match-up between both sides and check who has the better bowling and tilt slightly towards them because this ground is also like that. It is not the Bangalore ground, where a lot of runs are scored. So better bowling should make a difference," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

SRH and MI have previously clashed against each other 19 times in the IPL. Mumbai have the upper hand with 10 victories under their belt, while Hyderabad emerged victorious on 9 occasions.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Meanwhile, MI are riding high on confidence as star players Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have regained their form. Suryakumar snapped his wretched run of low scores, which included four ducks, with a quickfire 25-ball 43 as MI chased down 186 with 14 balls to spare for a comfortable five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

If Suryakumar was sensational, opener Ishan Kishan looked ominous during his 25-ball 58, and the duo will look to produce the fireworks again when they take on the Sunrisers.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here