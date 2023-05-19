‘Hot Or Not’: Cricket Broadcast Touches a New Low During IPL 2023 Pre-match Show Of SRH vs RCB

Virat Kohli had company in social media trends on Thursday as IPL 2023 official TV broadcasters dominated the timelines for their pre-match show ‘Hot or Not’. Well before the coin went up for the toss in Hyderabad, female anchors of Star Sports engaged in a cringe show rating the hotness quotient of leading cricketers. The segment, hosted by Suren Sundaram and also featuring Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal, saw four female anchors swiping left and right when topless pictures of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Andre Russell popped up on the giant screen.

There have been numerous fun and offbeat segments in the past but this was a new low, could well be the lowest, that the official broadcasters touched. When the producer flipped images on the screen, the anchors gave their verdict with a right or left swipe gesture. The gesture mostly used in popular dating apps. Not only the show’s format but also the selection of images left a bitter aftertaste for many. Images of Gill playing beach volleyball, Russell lying in the pool with his swimming trunks on, and Kohli relaxing on the beach in his swimwear were judged on the hotness quotient by the four anchors.

Amid all this, TV presenter Mayanti Langer certainly looked a tad uncomfortable with the drill. When Gill’s image was awaiting its ‘Hot or Not’ verdict, Langer said “This is not age appropriate” and added, “Very cute, very good looking, very talented player, but sorry”. Next in line was Russell and his muscles, overshadowing his exceptional all-round skills, becoming the center of attention. One after another, the producer kept flipping his topless images when the anchors gestured to either swipe left or right.

Industry Insiders Stunned

News18 CricketNext dialled plenty of former and current commentators and presenters, who were not willing to come on record because they are part of the same industry, but everyone was shocked at the segment. No one saw it coming and it clearly was a “oh god” moment for many. When we asked a leading female commentator whether it would have been alright if male anchors did the same segment with pictures of leading female cricketers flipping on the giant screen, “Absolutely not,” came the prompt reply before she added, “Even that segment, where male cricketers were judged on hotness is not on”.

Officials of both BCCI and IPL are tight-lipped on the matter but a senior IPL official confirmed to CricketNext that all matters related to IPL – whether broadcast or cricket related – come under the scope of Governing Council.

“I am not completely aware of the show you are talking about but I did hear about it last evening. Many people were talking about it,” says the senior official.

When we explained to him the format of the show, the official was stunned and said the matter is likely to reach the Governing Council table for discussion.

“I can confirm that it hasn’t been officially raised or discussed as of now but everything related to IPL falls under the GC. No meeting has been called yet in this regard but there’s a bright possibility of it coming up for discussion in one of the likely meetings ahead of the Playoffs,” added the official.

Prioritizing Looks Over Talent

The bigger question here is what message are we sending with broadcast segments like these to players coming from small towns and villages? Are we prioritizing looks and chiselled bodies over cricketing talent?

On a day when one side, featuring legendary cricketers like Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell, was set to lock horns in a must-win clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the official broadcaster chose to highlight the six-pack abs and not the cover drives or the big hits into the stands.

Chris Gayle’s Misconduct and Sexist Incident

There have been previous instances of commentators engaging in sexist comments on air but an entire segment rating the hotness quotient of cricketers was a first. In the past, Chris Gayle has attracted a lot of flak and a big fine for his attempt to flirt with a female presenter on Live TV.

During that Big Bash game in 2016, Gayle, after a quick-fire knock, said he was happy to be interviewed by Mel McLaughlin “just to see your eyes for the first time".

“Nice, so hopefully we can win this game and we can have a drink after. Don’t blush baby." The West Indian, who later apologised for the comments, was fined USD 7,000 for the act which cricket authorities condemned as “completely out of line".

A brief transcript of the segment which unfolded on Thursday:

*Virat Kohli on the screen*

Anchor: Nashpreet?

Nashpreet: Right (gestures with hands)

Anchor: Right swipe! Yes, Ayushi?

Ayushi: What do you think, it’s Virat Kohli man! Right (gestures with hands)

*Shubman Gill on the screen*

Anchor: Next up on the screen, whom do we have? Shubman Gill!

Jaiti: Okay I am confused but, okay (gestures swipe left)

Anchor: Swipe left?

Jaiti: Yes

Mayanti: This is so not age appropriate

Anchor: Nashpreet?

Nashpreet: Ya, not age appropriate, too young (gestures swipe left)

Mayanti: Very cute, very good-looking, very talented player, but sorry.

Ayushi: Age is the factor, right!

*Andre Russell on the screen*

Anchor: Andre Russell, with all the muscle! Oh yeah!

Mayanti gestures swipe right

Anchor: Swipe right?

Mayanti: Right! Age appropriate.

Jaiti: Okay, I will… (Gestures left)

Anchor: Swipe left

Nashpreet: I like the muscle, I will go right!

top videos

Anchor: I like the muscle, I like the Russell! Ayushi?

Ayushi: My taste is different, left.