'Hottest Cricketer': Virat Kohli Shares New Picture Before Asia Cup and Netizens Are Loving It

Virat Kohli has been away from the field for some time now as the star batter is on a little break before the Asia Cup 2023. He returned home after featuring in 2 Tests and an ODI against the West Indies but has kept his training on before heading to Sri Lanka with Team India for the continental championship.

The Asia Cup begins August 30 and the men in blue will start their campaign on September 2, against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele. He was one of the senior players who were rested for the T20Is against West Indies and Ireland. However, the former Indian hasn’t skipped even a single day of his training.

Kohli keeps on sharing photos and videos of his workout regime but recently, his new look is the talk of the town. On Monday, he shared his picture on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) and the fans are loving it.

Here’s how the fans reacted:

Kohli shared his photo hours before India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2023 was announced. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma addressed a press conference on Monday to reveal the 17-member team which will participate in the continental event.

There were question marks over the fitness of Rahul and Iyer, who are making a comeback after undergoing thigh and back surgeries respectively. Iyer last played in March while Rahul appeared in Indian colours in May.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been added to the squad as a back-up for Rahul who has developed a niggle recently.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made a comeback from injury with the ongoing series in Ireland, has also been included in the Asia Cup squad. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma has made the cut on the back of an impressive run in his maiden T20 series in the West Indies.

