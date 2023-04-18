CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SRH VS MI LIVESRH VS MI Dream11Hyderabad Pitch ReportPakistan VS New ZealandVirat Kohli
Home » Cricket Home » I am Of No Use With The Bat! Yuzvendra Chahal Feels IPL's New Impact Player Rule Has Worked Well for Rajasthan Royals
1-MIN READ

I am Of No Use With The Bat! Yuzvendra Chahal Feels IPL's New Impact Player Rule Has Worked Well for Rajasthan Royals

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 21:46 IST

Jaipur, India

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Harry Brook / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Harry Brook / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal feels the new rule of impact player in the Indian Premier League has worked well for Rajasthan Royals, especially with batters

India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed on Tuesday that the new rule of impact substitute has worked well for last year’s Indian Premier League finalists Rajasthan Royals, who are at the top of the points table with four wins in first five matches.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

While none of the three Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers Adam Zampa (1/43 against Chennai Super Kings), Murugan Ashwin (0/11 against Delhi Capitals) and Navdeep Saini (0/34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad) have been able to make an impact as substitutes, it is their batters who have played crucial knocks.

Dhruv Jurel’s 32 not out off 15 balls against Punjab Kings almost won the game for RR who lost by five runs in Guwahati, whereas Devdutt Padikkal scored a vital 26 against Gujarat Titans to help RR record their first win over the IPL 2022 champions in four meetings.

“It has worked in our favour given the way Dhruv (Jurel) and Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) have batted. It is a plus point because I am of no use with the bat. It helps when you are chasing a big total and an extra batter gets added, which is a plus point," Chahal, who has been substituted out twice in five matches, told the media ahead of RR’s contest against Lucknow Super Giants.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

RELATED NEWS

RR played their first two ‘home’ games at Guwahati and the contest on Wednesday night will be their first at the home ground in Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

“It is a bigger ground here so as a spinner I am happy," Chahal said.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

The ace Indian spinner said he is enjoying the challenge of bowling in tandem with senior Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia’s Zampa.

“The management decides as per situation (on playing them together). We have a good bonding between us, having played the last two games together," he said.

“My main motive this year is to win the trophy, not just the Purple Cap," said Chahal, who has claimed 11 wickets in five matches so far, having finished as the highest wicket-taker last IPL with 27 scalps.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. IPL 2023
  2. Rajasthan Royals
  3. RR
  4. yuzvendra chahal
first published:April 18, 2023, 21:38 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 21:46 IST