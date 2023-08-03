I am Very Impressed With Sanju Samson, He is Ready for ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Kaif

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has put his weight behind wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson and said that the right-hander has been very impressive. Kaif further added that Samson is ready for the World Cup scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

“I am very, very impressed with Sanju Samson. The way he played the last game was impactful and he has done that in the past as well whether at four or five,” said Kaif on the sidelines of Amrit Mathur’s new book Pitchside’s launch in New Delhi.

The former India batter also suggested that sending Ishan Kishan or Axar Patel at number 4 isn’t really a great idea as India would need someone who can play left-arm spin and also leg spin.

ALSO READ| ‘This is Why Sanju Samson Should be..’: Ex-IND Star Impressed With Aggressive Fifty vs WI in 3rd ODI

“Sending Ishan (Kishan) or probably Axar (Patel) at number four isn’t really a good idea. You need a batter (at number 4 or 5) who can play left-arm spin as well as leg spin and Sanju Samson has that kind of ability,” Kaif told reporters.

“If you look at the last game (vs WI), he knew it was a do-or-die game and had the understanding, if he didn’t perform well, he won’t be included in the World Cup squad. Samson’s knock in the third ODI came under pressure and he is ready for the World Cup,” he added.

The 42-year-old is of the opinion that Asia Cup will be a dress rehearsal for Team India for the World Cup and they will need to pick their best side in the continental tournament.

ALSO READ| Routine ICC Visit Done, Dharamsala Ready for World Cup Matches: Arun Dhumal

“I won’t really judge the team and the team combination on the basis of the West Indies tour. The West Indies team is itself struggling, they haven’t qualified for the World Cup (ODI) even,” he said.

“But I would say that the Indian team should play their best XI in the Asia Cup. I would like to see what team they play in the Asia Cup & who are the players who will be in the squad of 15. If you want to pick the 15, you will have to be very sure about the players who will be in the XI & who are your backups,” Kaif added.

Team India has been plagued with injury concerns with some of the key players like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah out of action. Kaif believes that India’s chances in the World Cup will depend a lot on their availability.

ALSO READ| Alice Capsey Vows to Play ‘Fearless Cricket’ in The Hundred, Star All-rounder ‘Looking Forward’ to WPL 2024

“The players who are injured, India’s chances in the World Cup will depend a lot on that (their comeback). Bumrah is coming now after a long injury lay-off and we will get an idea on how fit he is. India need a fully fit Bumrah to do well in World Cup at home,” he said.