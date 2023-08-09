'I Changed the Way I Looked at Things': Prasidh Krishna on Tough Times During Injury Lay-off

Young India paceman Prasidh Krishna is working hard to get back on the field in the field as he is still undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. The Karnataka pacer sustained a lumbar spine injury last year during the Zimbabwe tour and out of competitive cricket for almost a year now. The 27-year-old started his ODI career on a high with 2 four-wicket hauls in 14 matches and became a contender to get a place in ODI World Cup squad but the unfortunate injury has pushed him back in the race.

The talented pacer opened up on the tough phase after he sustained a massive injury and missed the action on the field.

Krishna suggested that injuries are part and parcel of any fast bowler’s career.

“I’m not someone who gets excited or nervous about anything. I take it in a balanced way. As fast bowlers, you sign up for injuries, you sign up for hard-working days, you sign up for long days… all that is a part of our game. I mean, it’s not easy when everybody is playing a lot of cricket. There’s so much happening and you’re sitting at home not really being available for selection, but I was optimistic," Krishna told ESPNCricinfo.

Recently, the BCCI said in a press release that he is in the final stage of his rehab and the Medical Team is pleased with his progress and will make a final decision after assessing him following the practice games.

Meanwhile, Krishna admitted that he was a little restless in the initial phase of surgery but with time got optimistic and positive.

“I was a little restless, of course, in the initial phase before the surgery, as to why it was taking so long, especially since I’d started bowling. There were days when I felt great and like “Oh, I’m ready to play", but then after two more sessions I’d realise I need a lot more of these and at the same intensity for the body to condition itself. If I have to look to play at the highest level, the intensity is going to be high. Once the surgery was done, I was prepared that it’s going to take time. I changed the way I looked at things. I took it one day at a time. I was enjoying my training, I had a good time with my family. Great things happened. I was very optimistic and positive," he added.