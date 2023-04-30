'I Don't Mind Getting Things Wrong if...': Aiden Markram After SRH's Crucial Win Over DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram was impressed with his team’s approach against Delhi Capitals on Sunday night. The Orange Army claimed their third win of the season and managed to take revenge against David Warner and Co. for their defeat at the home ground. It was a clinical performance from Sunrisers as the hosts failed to hold their nerves in the 198-run chase.

Electing to bat, opener Abhishek Sharma scored 67 off 36 balls while Heinrich Klaasen smashed an unbeaten 53 off only 27 balls to take Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 197 for 6.

“Great team effort, good to see the guys show good skills and character. I don’t mind getting things wrong if the approach is right. It helps to see such performances, the guys will see that results are there to be had," Markram said in the post-match press conference.

After losing quick wickets in the middle-order courtesy Mitchell Marsh’s brilliant spell, Sunrises needed a hero and Klaasen stood up to take them out of trouble. His unbeaten 53-run knock was laced with two fours and four sixes.

“Credit to the way the team has responded. Klassy has been in great form, and Abhishek did the hard work early on. Klassy backs himself to play that way, good to see it pay off," the SRH captain said.

Meanwhile, Mayank Markande once again impressed with the ball and took the crucial wicket of Phill Salt to break the century partnership which shifted momentum in SRH’s favour.

“We needed wickets to get back in the game, the two were doing well and it needed a special catch from Mayank," he added.

The Proteas batter further said that the victory over DC will boost SRH’s confidence in going back to Hyderabad for the home-leg matches.

“Fortunately, the ball was stopping a bit and the bowlers showed great character to execute their spoils. This win will give great confidence, now we travel back home and try to build on this," he concluded.

