'I Felt Like We Left Something Behind in 2019', Says Pat Cummins Ahead of 2023 Ashes Challenge

Ahead of a highly-anticipated five-match Ashes starting from June 16 at Edgbaston, Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins said the side has some unfinished business to complete after the 2019 series ended in a 2-2 draw.

While Australia managed to retain the urn in the 2019 series, they missed out on the opportunity to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001. In that series, Australia had the lead twice, but England bounced back every time to equal the scoreline.

The Cummins-led Australia will kickstart their long trip to England by playing the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval from June 7-11, before gearing up to play in the Ashes against a high-flying England led by Ben Stokes.

“I felt like we left something behind in 2019. I think the second and third Tests were both ours to win and, obviously, the fifth Test we didn’t play particularly well."

“Those opportunities are rare over in England, and we just didn’t quite grab a couple that came up. But again, the core of our side is similar this time around to 2019 — as is theirs — so hopefully we’re better for it," Cummins was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Cummins has also backed veteran opener David Warner to excel in the tour of England, despite struggling for runs in the format. Warner made just 26 runs in three innings in this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India before returning home due to injuries.

Moreover, Warner averages only 26.04 in Tests in England, and had a terrible time during the last Ashes tour in 2019, averaging 9.50, with veteran pacer Stuart Broad taking his wicket seven times.

The 36-year old Warner finished the IPL 2023 season for Delhi Capitals with 516 runs at an average of 36.86.

“Looking from afar, he looks like he’s done a fantastic job for Delhi. He’s shown his form and I still know that him walking out to bat, there’s not a bowler in the world that doesn’t have that bit of trepidation bowling at Dave Warner," said Cummins.

“I’m sure he’ll bring that fire for the World Test Championship final, where he walks out there and puffs the chest out and is a pretty formidable opener," he added.

After Edgbaston hosts the first Ashes Test from June 16-20, the rest of the games will take place at Lord’s (June 28-July 2), Headingley (July 6-10), Old Trafford (July 19-23) and The Oval (July 27-31).