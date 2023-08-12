'I Hope That My Runs do the Talking': Prithvi Shaw 'Not Thinking Too Much', Focuses on 'Each Game at a Time'

Prithvi Shaw’s arrival in international cricket was a blast. He got himself on the list of youngest players to smash a century in Test cricket which also features a legend like Sachin Tendulkar. But to his dismay, the Mumbai batter was eventually sidelined due to a streak of inconsistent performances. But despite going out of favour, Prithvi keeps reminding one and all about the talent he possesses. The 23-year-old recently smashed a double hundred for Northamptonshire in the ongoing Royal One Day Cup and entered the record books.

Prithvi scored a 153-ball 244, becoming the first Indian to score a double hundred in List A cricket in England. The youngster from Mumbai wasn’t aware of the feat but felt great to have scored a pile of runs. Speaking with the Times of India, Shaw said, “Oh am I? I didn’t know that. But, it feels great and hopefully, I can score more.”

“I try not to think too much and take each game at a time. My main priority when I bat is to score runs for my team and make the team win games. But, I feel I am hitting the ball well and I hope that my runs do the talking,” Shaw asserted.

Before notching up the record double hundred on English soil, Prithvi had ab average domestic season where he struggled to get runs. In IPL 2023, he managed 106 runs in eight matches at a below-par average of 13.25. He scored 65 in the first innings of the Duleep Trophy game against South Zone before flying to the United Kingdom where he finally roared back to form.

“As a modern cricketer, it is important to adapt to all the conditions. Initially, England was cold and rainy so I wore jumpers to keep myself warm. I am very grateful to my friend Brindon Bagirathan and Northamptonshire CCC for giving me this opportunity. I just want to keep winning games for Northampton and hopefully, the rest will be given,” Shaw said.