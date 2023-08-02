I Never Play To Seal My Spot On The Team, I Play For The Team To Succeed: Shardul Thakur

With his performance in West Indies, Shardul Thakur has made a strong case for his selection in India’s World Cup squad, even as the seam-bowling all-rounder looks to keep “contributing" instead of focusing on sealing his place.

Shardul turned out to be the most successful bowler in the ODI series against the West Indies, picking up eight wickets from three games with his best bowling figures of 4/37 in the decider here on Tuesday.

The ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, and the team management is looking to give opportunities to players to cement their places ahead of the showpiece.

“I am happy to have picked up eight wickets in this series. As a cricketer we wait for this opportunity for years, sometimes you perform, sometimes not.

“Whichever series I play that always boosts my confidence because I am only adding experience to my career," Shardul said after the match.

“I never think that I have to play to seal my spot because I can’t play with that mentality and I am not that type of player. If I am not picked in the World Cup squad it’s their call, I cannot do much about it. I always try to perform for the team and play according to the situation of a match, " said Shardul.

“I don’t know why I wasn’t picked then (Sri Lanka ODI series) but I have been part of all other ODI series in the last 2 years.

“I think the team expects something from me so I have been kept in the team. Whenever I get a chance to play, I feel the team has confidence in me so they gave me the chance to play… At the end of the day I should be happy that I have made an effort, my performances should be impactful whichever department it is," he added.

Shardul believes that every game from here is important for India ahead of the World Cup.

“With World Cup coming up every game that you play is going to be important from the team’s perspective… For us individually also all games that we play before the World Cup are important," he said.

Talking about the series-deciding ODI, Shardul said it was a complete performance from the team and especially praised Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill for their batting exploits.

“Shubman and Ishan batted very well in powerplay. They gave us a strong start and that’s why we can put on a big score," said the bowler, who is also called ‘Palghar Express’.

“We expected a strong fight from West Indies but Mukesh Kumar (3/30) bowled a fine opening spell with the new ball. The first three wickets were crucial. We bowled as a unit."

The T20 leg of the tour will start on Thursday.