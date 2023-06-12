'I Want to Play for Kent Because...': Arshdeep Singh Reveals Inspiration for Playing County Cricket

India pacer Arshdeep Singh booted up for Kent to make his county debut against Surrey on June 11. The 24-year-old is one of the rising talents in the Indian cricket scene and is a regular feature in India’s T20I team. In a sit-down interview with Kent, Arshdeep talked about his reactions after joining Kent.

Arshdeep said that he was elated to be part of the franchise with such a rich history. He stated that the place feels quite like home, just a bit colder.

“Summers feel like winters here; the atmosphere is really nice; the environment in the dressing room is really nice; and everyone’s been really nice to me. I don’t know, maybe it’s my first day, and that’s why I’m looking forward to achieving some amazing things with the team,” he said while talking about the team and the atmosphere.

When asked about his reasons for joining Kent, Arshdeep said, “Why Kent? I guess a lot of this goes to Rahul Dravid, he told me about the history of this county, and he told me that he played for this team as well, and I want to play for this team because of that as well. He has inspired a lot of young players back home, and that is something that inspired me to join Kent as well.”

Arshdeep Singh is excited to make his Kent debut in the @CountyChamp 🇮🇳✈️ pic.twitter.com/QQYOfHrN6u— Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) June 11, 2023

Arshdeep Singh has already built his stature as one of India’s most talented pacer prodigies of recent times. Arshdeep who represents Punjab in domestic cricket, bust onto the scene during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Thanks to some impressive performances in the franchise tournament, Arshdeep earned his maiden call-up for the Indian team last year and played his first T20 International against England.

Since then, the 24-year-old pacer has made 26 appearances for India in the shortest format and has picked up 41 wickets at a bowling average of 17.78. Arshdeep has also played three ODIs so far but could not make any impression in the 50-over format. The left-arm quick has also featured in 7 first-class games so far and did not fail to show off his talent, grabbing 25 wickets at an average of 23.84. In his last assignment, Arshdeep represented Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 and fetched 17 scalps in 17 games.