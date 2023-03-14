'I Will Fly The Plane': Virat Kohli's Funny Exchange With India Teammate Goes Viral

Virat Kohli is known for being a livewire on the field. The former India captain has cultivated a huge fan base thanks to his consistent performances with the bat and his aggressive brand of cricket. But Kohli is also someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and he often engages in friendly banter with his teammates and some times with the opposition as well.

A light-hearted video of Kohli is going viral on Twitter. The short clip is from the recently concluded fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the video, the 34-year-old can be heard saying, “10 minute dur hai. Plane mein pehle he baith jaunga. Main udaunga aaj. (I will board the plane first and will fly it)."

Although the reference to his comment is not clear from the video, it can be assumed that Kohli and co were trying to have fun on the field on the fifth day with the Test heading towards a drab draw.

Kohli finally found his mojo back in red-ball cricket in the last Test of the four-match series. The star India batter notched up his first Test ton since November 2019. He scored a brilliant 186 against the mighty Australian team.

Furthermore, the knock came at a crucial time when Team India were under pressure. After Australia piled up 480 runs on the board, India needed a strong show with the bat as well.

Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries to put India in the safe zone.

Kohli’s knock also showed his remarkable mental fortitude as he took 241 balls to complete his century. This was the second slowest of his 28 Test hundreds.

The lifeless pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad had the final say as the fourth Test ended in a draw. Trailing India by 88 at the start of the fifth day, Steve Smith and Co needed to bat a little over two sessions to ensure the draw.

They did just that as Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne blunted India’s attack who took the series 2-1.

