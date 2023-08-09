ICC Announces ODI World Cup Tickets to Go on Sale in Phases From August 25: Check Important Dates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released a statement that the tickets for Indian matches in the ODI World Cup will be released in a phase-wise manner to avoid chaos among fans.

To manage the expected demand for tickets and to give as many fans as possible the best chance of seeing the world’s best players, the cricket governing body released the phases of ticket sales.

Tickets will go on sale on the following dates:

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final

“We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket. The BCCI will leave no stone unturned to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience at all the hosting venues," said BCCI CEO Hemang Amin.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup. The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game.”

Meanwhile, ICC also announced nine matches of the mega event have been rescheduled. The highly-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan at the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been rescheduled to October 14.

The development comes after the news of the most high-profile clash in the tournament being brought forward from the original date of October 15, owing to it coinciding with the first day of Navaratri, a major, nine-day Hindu festival as local police in Ahmedabad had raised concerns over providing adequate security on that day.