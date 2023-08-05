ICC, BCCI Officials Happy With Renovation of Eden Gardens Before ODI World Cup 2023, Another Inspection in September

Keeping with their preparations ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a six-team inspection team from ICC, led by events senior manager Sarah Edgar, sponsorship and broadcast officials Sybil Fernandes and Ruchika Rana visited the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to take a look at the renovation work being done at the iconic venue which will be hosting five matches during the World Cup.

Along with the ICC inspection team, 11 officials from BCCI and the broadcast wing also inspected the club house, press box and the galleries that are currently being updated ahead of the World Cup which is slated to start from October 5 and go on until November 19.

The Eden Gardens stadium which has the capacity to seat more than 65,000 spectators will host India’s encounter against South Africa as well as the second semifinal among the prominent fixtures.

CAB president Snehasish Ganguly informed PTI that the inspection party was satisfied with the renovation work which should be completed before the deadline. The ICC team will have another inspection of the iconic venue in the second week of September.

“They don’t have much observations. They are satisfied with the progress work, they are very happy with the club house, media centre and corporate box work," Ganguly told PTI.

“There were a little bit of issues in washroom, and broadcast people have a few demands as they have a bit of space constraints for commentary box," he added.

“We are trying our best to carve out some more space for them. Overall, they are happy with the inspection. Looking at the progress, we will be finishing our work before the deadline," Ganguly stated further.

According to the same report, given the occasion of Kali Puja which is celebrated with fervour in Kolkata, the date of Pakistan vs England game could be changed from 12 November to some other date.

If the request made by the CAB is accepted, it could be the third change in Pakistan’s schedule, as India vs Pakistan fixture which was originally announced to be played on October 15 will take place on October 14. Furthermore, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan has been shifted from October 12 to October 10.

With PTI inputs