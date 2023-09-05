ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Complete Squads of India, Australia and England

The much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is fast approaching and the contesting teams have started naming their 15-member contingent for the most prized possession in ODI cricket.

Holders England have named Jos Buttler to lead their title defence in India, as the hosts look to secure the coveted prize for the third time in their history. The last time the men in blue held the prize high up in the air was in 2011 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and have not managed to win the title since. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will look to remedy the same as he leads the 15-member unit into the illustrious tournament.

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli’s showing at the headline event could have the sway to determine the fate of the tournament, as it so often does, and he will be looking to get his hands on the grand trophy once again after his 2011 success.

The most successful team in the history of the tournament, Australia, will look to get their name up in lights yet again after the 2015 edition as Pat Cummins leads the men from down under in the blue ribbon tournament.

The five-time World Cup winners have released an 18-member preliminary squad and the announcement to confirm the final 15 Australia will be bringing to the 2023 showpiece in the subcontinent is still awaited.

India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

England:

Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Australia: (18-member preliminary squad, final 15 TBA)

Pat Cummins (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka:

TBA

New Zealand:

TBA

The Netherlands:

TBA

Pakistan:

TBA

Afghanistan:

TBA

Bangladesh:

TBA

South Africa:

TBA