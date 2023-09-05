India World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV & Online

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reveal the 15-man squad for the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Chief selector Ajit Agatrkar will address a press conference to unveil the team, just like he did for the Asia Cup 2023. The deadline for all cricket boards to announce their squads was September 5th, exactly one month before the tournament’s opening match. While most teams have promptly finalized their 15-member squads, Team India chose to reveal it on the last date of the announcement.

The squad for the World Cup will most likely be similar to what was announced for the Asia Cup. As per media reports, KL Rahul has been given a green signal from the medical team at the NCA and hence, he is set to find a spot in the 15-man squad. It also means that Sanju Smason will be sidelined. Besides the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter, the likes of Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna also didn’t find a place in the World Cup squad.

Sure-shot selections

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will definitely find a place, given his recent form in the ODIs, along with Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer and Suryakuamar Yadav are likely to retain their spots. Rohit Sharma will lead the team with Virat Kohli being another senior face in the team.

All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur would also retain their spots as the selection committee continues to emphasize having depth in the batting line-up. Hence, there might be no place for Yuzvednra Chahal.

Before the list of final 15 players is revealed, here are some important factors you need to know:

Where will the Team India squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup be announced?

The India squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup will be announced in a press conference to be held in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

When will the Team India squad announcement for the 2023 World Cup begin?

The Team India squad announcement for the 2023 World Cup is scheduled to begin at 1.30 PM. The coverage begins at 1 PM.

Where to watch the live telecast of Team India squad announcement for the 2023 World Cup?

The Team India squad announcement for the 2023 World Cup can be seen live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi

Where to find the live streaming of Team India squad announcement for the 2023 World Cup?

The Team India squad announcement for the 2023 World Cup will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.