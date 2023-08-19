ICC Introduce New Mascot Duo for 2023 ICC ODI World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is thrilled to announce the introduction of its charismatic duo brand mascots for upcoming World Cups, representing the spirit and unity that cricket promotes across the globe that will excite the next generation of cricket fans.

As the excitement builds ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the ICC has unveiled a timeless mascot duo. The perpetual characters aim to engage and entertain cricket fans and will become an ever-present fixture at ICC events, with fans now given the opportunity to help contribute to the naming process of the mascots.

Unveiled today at an event in Gurugram, India attended by ICC Under-19 Women’s and Men’s winning captains Shafali Verma and Yash Dhull, the characters represent distinct qualities that emerge as symbols of gender equality and diversity.

Hailing from a land far away, a cricketing utopia called the Crictoverse, this duo possesses the remarkable fusion of explosive energy and entertainment which will help enhance the overall fan experience and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of ICC events moving forwards.

With a turbo-powered arm propelling fireballs at lightning speed, the female character’s pinpoint accuracy leaves even the boldest batters in awe. Her unmatched reflexes, fierce flexibility, and fervent determination make her a supercharged fast bowling prowess. Adorned with a belt carrying six power cricket orbs, each strategically prepared for various game-changing tactics, she stands ever-ready to set the game aflame.

The male character exudes an unmistakable blend of sub-zero coolness and high-voltage batting prowess. His every shot, from sneaky finesse to seam-smashing sixes, resonates with an electrifying force that captivates audiences. His electromagnetic bat and versatile shot repertoire amplify the excitement, setting the stage alight and electrifying the crease with every stroke.

Fans will now have the unique opportunity to participate in the important stage of contributing to naming iconic characters. Click here to submit your preference before the end of 27 August.

In addition, to engage cricket enthusiasts young and old, fans have contributed to the design and development stages of the mascots through comprehensive surveys encompassing both qualitative and quantitative feedback. Their valuable insights have played a pivotal role in shaping the personas of the mascot duo, ensuring that they truly resonate with the diverse and passionate cricketing community.

The launch event in India featured a mesmerizing 3D anamorphic video display that unveiled the origins of the mascots and their journey to join the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Attendees were treated to an immersive hyper-visual experience, through the medium of optical illusions that engaged on-site and remote audiences alike, creating a captivating and shareable experience.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “We are delighted to launch the ICC’s mascot duo ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The perpetual characters signify cricket’s universal appeal beyond cultures and boundaries with the mascots standing as beacons of unity and passion. With representation of both genders, they epitomize the vital role of gender equality in our dynamic world. In line with the ICC’s and cricket’s priority to connect with the next generation of cricket fans, these mascots hold the power to engage and entertain children, fostering a lifelong love for the sport beyond ICC events.”

The mascot duo will be available throughout the buildup and during the tournament to engage with fans on the ground, through broadcast and digital mediums. Fans will be able to come along on the journey with special mascot-themed merchandise available for sale online and in-stadia which will include unique wearable items like sunglasses, allowing them to carry a piece of the Crictoverse wherever they go.

Fans can register for tickets to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup from 15 August, which are available to buy from 25 August.