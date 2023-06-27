ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: India To Begin Campaign vs Australia; IND vs PAK on Oct 15

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the venue details and full schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with the marquee India vs Pakistan clash set for 15th October in Ahmedabad while the tournament opener will see England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

India ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures And Venues

The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs, with the matches beginning at 14:00 local time.

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

CricketNext had earlier reported that as per the initial draft schedule, Bengaluru and Chennai were allotted the two semi-finals but the decision to change the venue was taken at a meeting between top officials of the BCCI with the representatives of state associations in Mumbai.

“Yes the venues for the two semi-finals have been changed from Bengaluru and Chennai to Mumbai and Kolkata. No major changes to the draft schedule which was earlier prepared and the title clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,” said an official tracking developments.

Earlier, The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour has begun in spectacular style, launching 120,000 feet above the Earth, before landing in the largest cricket stadium in the world, India’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The feat was achieved with the World Cup Trophy attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon. The stunning shots of the famous silverware sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere were captured with 4K cameras. The balloon crossed more than 99.5% of the Earth’s atmosphere with the temperature of -65°C at the peak altitude.

The space flight sets the stage for the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour ever, counting down to the World Cup being played across India in October and November.