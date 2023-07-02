To address the disappointment expressed by state associations that missed out on 2023 ODI World Cup matches, the BCCI will reportedly offer them more matches during India’s bilateral international season.

According to a report in The Times of India, the BCCI has written a letter to the state associations who have been allotted matches for the marquee event, asking them to voluntarily forgo of their turn to host an ODI during the season.

As per the report, the request was made a day before the schedule was revealed by the ICC during an event in Mumbai.

A total of 10 venues including Mumbai, Chennai Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi. Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune and Bengaluru will play host to the matches during the ODI World Cup. In addition, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will be playing hosts to warm-up matches for the tourney.

In a letter to the state associations, BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote, “During our meeting, I had proposed a solution to ensure a fair distribution of matches for the ICC World Cup 2023. I requested the hosting associations, with the exception of Assam Cricket Association and Kerala Cricket Association, who were allocated warm-up matches, to voluntarily forego their turn to host an ODI during the bilateral international season. This proposal was put forth in order to accommodate the state associations that unfortunately missed out on hosting matches for the 2023 World Cup edition."

Further quoting the letter, the report says the suggestion has been accepted unanimously by the associations.

“I’m pleased to inform you that the proposal received unanimous agreement and support from all the participating associations. This decision showcases the spirit of cooperation and unity amongst the cricketing fraternity, prioritizing the overall success of the 2023 World Cup and ensuring equal opportunities for all the state associations to be a part of this prestigious event. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all the hosting associations for their selflessness and understanding in embracing this resolution," Shah wrote.

The ODI World Cup begins from October 5 when England will take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad.