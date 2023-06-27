'Bring it on': Twitterati Reacts as ICC Announce Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023

On Tuesday, the ICC announced the full schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India.

Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honor. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we’ll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament! #CWC2023 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/76VFuuvpcK— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 27, 2023

The tournament will begin on the 5th of October and the final will be held on the 19th of November. The magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the venue for the opening and closing games as India tries to bring back the cup on home soil.

One user posted an update that read “So the ICC announced the schedule for ODI World Cup. Is it confirmed that Pakistan are headed to India"

So the ICC announced the schedule for ODI World Cup. Is it confirmed that Pakistan are headed to India.#ICCWorldCup2023— Ayaan Akbar (@AyaanAkbar17) June 27, 2023

While another fan tweeted “Finally the world cup schedule is out. We are ready for another heartbreak. Bring it on."

Finally the world cup schedule is out.We are ready for another heartbreak. Bring it on.#CWC23 #WorldCup2023 @BCCI— Test Cricket Nerd (@DeepalGupta11) June 27, 2023

One user posted “SINCE THE WORLD CUP SCHEDULE IS ANNOUNCED. LIKE LAST WORLD CUP NO TROLLING UNTIL THE LAST MATCH OF INDIA IS BEING PLAYED (ON TL) ROOTING FOR VIRAT ROHIT GILL BOOM AND IYER COMEON SKIP LETS GET THE TROPHY HOME THIS TIME"

SINCE THE WORLD CUP SCHEDULE IS ANNOUNCED.LIKE LAST WORLD CUPNO TROLLING UNTIL THE LAST MATCH OF INDIA IS BEING PLAYED(ON TL)ROOTING FOR VIRAT ROHIT GILL BOOM AND IYERCOMEON SKIP LETS GET THE TROPHY HOME THIS TIME❤️️— WHIKU (@flying_chiku) June 27, 2023

While one fan came up with a brave prediction stating that arch-rivals India and Pakistan will vie for the title in the final, in a post that read, “World cup schedule is out, my prediction for the final: INDIA VS PAKISTAN"

World cup schedule is out, my prediction for the final:INDIA VS PAKISTAN your thoughts? #WorldCup2023 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) June 27, 2023

England take on New Zealand in the curtain riser, while India begin their campaign on the 8th of October against Australia.