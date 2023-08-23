CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: BCCI Announces BookMyShow as Ticketing Platform, Check Important Dates Here

Published By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 20:04 IST

New Delhi, India

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 tickets can be booked on BookMyShow (Twitter Image)





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces BookMyShow, India’s premier entertainment destination, as the Ticketing Platform for the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With the tournament’s commencement scheduled for September 29th, the cricket extravaganza will extend through November 19th, providing fans with a chance to witness their cricketing heroes in action from the stadium stands.

The tournament will feature a total of 58 matches, including 10 warm-up fixtures, hosted across 12 prominent venues throughout the nation.

In line with ensuring a seamless and comprehensive ticketing experience for fans, the sales process for this iconic tournament will be introduced in a series of carefully managed phases. The initial phase entails an exclusive 24-hour window designated exclusively for ICC’s commercial partner, Mastercard.

The schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

24th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

29th August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games

14th September from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale – Semi Finals and Final

The ticket sales for all other users have been segregated as per the phases below:

25th August from 8 PM IST onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches

30th August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31st August from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1st September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2nd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3rd September from 8 PM IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad

15th September from 8 PM IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final

BCCI CEO (Interim) Hemang Amin said: “As we approach the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a pinnacle event in this year’s international calendar, we are thrilled to unveil BookMyShow as the ticketing platform. The commencement of online ticket sales marks a pivotal moment in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With unwavering confidence, we anticipate a seamless ticketing experience, aimed at offering fans unobstructed access to the thrilling on-field encounters. Our commitment extends to deploying efficient access control mechanisms and comprehensive support, ensuring every enthusiast has the chance to revel in the live-action spectacle from the stadium stands."

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to captivate cricket enthusiasts worldwide, drawing in fans from all corners of the globe. We are delighted that tickets are going on sale and can be purchased through the official ticketing site. With prices that cater to everyone, we encourage fans to get their tickets and be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever.”

