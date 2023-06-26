WATCH: ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Launched Into Stratosphere Before Tour, Check Full Schedule

The ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be hosted in India is only 101 days away and ahead of the marquee tournament, the trophy for the show-piece event was unveiled by ICC in a stunning manner. The ODI World Cup 2023 trophy became the first sporting trophy to be launched into space, it was sent 12,000 feet above the earth by the ICC and the BCCI.

The ICC also announced the full schedule of the trophy tour that is set to kick start from 27 June in India, before a circle around the world through many countries and it will return back to the host nation ahead of the World Cup which will begin in October.

The ODI World Cup trophy was launched into the stratosphere before it made a landing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, attached with 4k cameras and some stunning shots of the planet were captured in the process.

ALSO READ | 2023 World Cup Schedule: Mumbai, Kolkata to Host Semifinals

BCCI secretary Jay Shah shared a video of the Trophy being launched into the earth’s atmosphere, ahead of the biggest Trophy Tour which will see the Cup travel to 18 countries around the world.

“An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the #CWC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India," read the tweet from Shah.

An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the #CWC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India. @BCCI @ICC… pic.twitter.com/wNZU6ByRI5— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2023

The Trophy tour will conclude on September 4 when the cup will return back to India.

Speaking about the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.

ALSO READ| Inside Rishabh Pant’s ‘Reunion With Gang’, Shardul Thakur Pokes Fun at Yuzvendra Chahal - See Pic

Meanwhile, Shah stated, “Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket."

The BCCI secretary further added, “As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country."

Full schedule of the Trophy Tour:

27 June – 14 July: India

15 – 16 July: New Zealand

17 – 18 July: Australia

19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea

22 – 24 July: India

25 – 27 July: USA

28 – 30 July: West Indies

31 July – 4 August: Pakistan

5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka

7 – 9 August: Bangladesh

10 – 11 August: Kuwait

12 – 13 August: Bahrain

14 – 15 August: India

16 – 18 August: Italy

19 – 20 August: France

21 – 24 August: England

25 – 26 August: Malaysia

27 – 28 August: Uganda

29 – 30 August: Nigeria

31 August – 3 September: South Africa

From 4 September: India